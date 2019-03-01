PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A place to rest, or a place to work. A chair is only what you make it.
But one chair has been given a place in Arizona history.
And now it's missing, stolen from it's owner.
"It's got leather to sit on and then it's got carved walnut," explains David Duncan.
For years, Arizona Senator Carl Hayden's chair sat in U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David Duncan's office.
"When he left the Senate, they gave him the chair because it was a chair that he liked that much," said Duncan. "And he had a favorite nephew, his name was Larry, who was a part of our family's life because my mother, after my father died had a long term relationship with Larry Hayden. And Larry gave the chair to me."
Last year, when Duncan retired, he put the chair in storage.
"And I was going to give it to ASU, because ASU's Hayden Library is a mockup of Senator Hayden's office and it's missing one thing. It's missing that chair," said Duncan.
Before the chair could make it there, it was stolen. Theives wiped clean Duncan's storage unit.
"And unfortunately thieves tore a page out of Arizona's history without really knowing that, because they stole the chair from us," said Duncan. "And we'd love to get it back."
Senator Hayden served Arizona for 56 years from that chair.
From it, he created the Central Arizona Project, brining life-giving water to central and southern Arizona
Hayden was buried in the Double Butte cemetery in Tempe after passing away in 1972 at age 94.
Today, he has a high school named after him, the Carl Hayden Community High School in west Phoenix, along with the ASU Hayden Library.
"It's important to our history, we like to touch things that were there in history," said Duncan. "We can't touch the people anymore, but we can touch the things that they touched."
Anyone with information on where it might be is asked to call Silent Witness, so Duncan can give his chair it's rightful seat in Arizona history.
"I would love to have it back, no questions asked," said Duncan.
