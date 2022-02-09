SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are tens of thousands of rowdy fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but the crowd quiets down whenever a golfer is at the tee. It's almost silent. How does that happen? It's all because of a group of people that are part of the gallery management, also known as the "Quiet People."
You have probably seen them hanging around the crowds trying to keep everyone quiet. The "Quiet People" used to be known as marshals, says WMPO's longest-standing volunteer, Frank Kohler. He has been a volunteer at the Phoenix Open for 31 years, and he has done it all, including training the people who hold the "quiet" signs that keep the crowds in check.
"They run about a thousand marshals out here every year," Kohler explained. "The name was recently changed by the PGA to gallery management, which includes all the marshals. The main responsibilities are the shoots, the gates, keeping the spectators in line along the ropes, and assisting with the other volunteers with moving people, players, and caddies in a safe matter from hole to hole."
So, why quiet the crowds?
"It's really a courtesy to players," Kohler said. "They are professionals out here who are actually working. We like to keep things quiet and under control while they are playing the course."
He says keeping the rowdiness in check gets harder as the week goes by. "Alcohol does play a factor in it, but for the most part, the spectators are very courteous," Kohler said. "They do their best, and we try to maintain a professional atmosphere."
Kohler says the secret is to kill them with kindness. He says it works almost every time. People get up to three warnings before the "Quiet People" call security.