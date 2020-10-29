PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Theatre Company is getting ready to reopen next month after nearly 8 months shut down due to Covid-19 restrictions. The group is constructing an outdoor venue at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Phoenix with new safety measures in place.
"All of our seating is done in pairs. Each pair is separated by 6 feet of distance," said Karla Frederick, director of production.
Trish Ditsworth and Matravius Avent are both performers at The Phoenix Theatre Company and eager to get back on stage. They said the past few months have been extremely difficult.
"We have been practicing basically our whole lives for these careers, so when that stops, you just feel like you are not yourself," said Ditsworth.
The Phoenix Theatre Company is opening on Nov. 10 with the production "Happy Birthday, Dionne," a tribute to singer Dionne Warwick.
Outdoor programing is set to run until May 2021. For more information about upcoming shows and safety measures, click here.