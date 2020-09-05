PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The I-10 west near the 75th Avenue exit was closed Saturday around 5:20 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
According to Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened near the 79th Avenue exit.
Phoenix Police Sergeant Ann Justus spoke with DPS and was told that a driver driving on the I-10 near 59th Avenue when a bullet hit his car. The driver reportedly had no idea where the bullet came from but was not hurt.
No other information has been released.
The freeway has since been reopened.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.