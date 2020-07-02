PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As we head into the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the impact of COVID-19 and an active wildfire season has led to some questions regarding the use of fireworks around the Valley.

Fears about COVID-19, wildfires, prompt Fourth of July firework cancellations in Arizona "It was still encouraging thousands of people to leave their homes and come to the park and watch this event and after Governor Ducey’s request yesterday, we felt like it was the wisest decision,” said Moyers.

Some cities in the Phoenix metro area have even canceled their firework displays due to Gov. Doug Ducey's order limiting the number of people gathered at a public space.

The celebration at Steele Indian Park in Phoenix and Tempe Town Lake, the two largest displays, have been canceled. Other cities confirming canceled shows are Buckeye, Fountain Hills, Glendale, Peoria, Chandler, and Goodyear.

With the number of canceled events, some may decide to just fire off their own festive display. Depending on the city you live in, there are different rules and regulations regarding what you may or may not use.

Below are several cities with links to their city codes on firework usage:

PHOENIX

The City explains on their website that the new fireworks law regulates when fireworks can be bought, sold, and used in Arizona. For full details on the law, and what fireworks are considered safe to use, click here.

GLENDALE

A spokesperson for the Glendale Police Department said the city follows state law on permissible consumer fireworks and the dates they are allowed.

MESA

The City of Mesa states that, "... the use, discharge, or ignition of Arizona Permissible Consumer Fireworks is limited on private property, with the property owner’s permission. Use, discharge, or ignition is prohibited in all public parks, public retention basins, and public facilities."

For more information on the city code regarding fireworks in Mesa, click here.

PEORIA

Fireworks cannot be used on city property, including parks, city streets or city sidewalks. They also cannot be used on state land or on school property, unless a permit has been issued. For more information on the City of Peoria's firework codes, click here.

SCOTTSDALE:

The use of permissible consumer fireworks within the City of Scottsdale is still prohibited at all times on all publicly owned properties, which include but is not limited to, city buildings, city parking lots, city parks, public schools and city streets. For the full city ordinance on fireworks, click here.

TEMPE

The City of Tempe has a page and video explaining the public use and sale of consumer fireworks, and how to dispose of them properly after use.

CHANDLER

The City of Chandler has a page explaining the sale and use of fireworks, as well as a graph showing and explaining which fireworks are permitted to use and which are not.