The debate continues on if student-athletes should get paid

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Former ASU athletes think a bill in California may affect colleges here.
CBS Sports says California legislation would allow college athletes to make money off endorsements.
Former ASU athletes said the debate on whether student-athletes should get paid is not knew.
CBS sports says the California bill would prevent schools there from taking away scholarships or eligibility from athletes because they are making money off endorsement deals. If the California governor signs off on the bill, many wonder if it could affect recruiting in Arizona.
"That almost gives them an unfair advantage, so that if you don’t discuss that in other states, you kind of have to, you gotta think that would shift the weight in your favor," said Kyle Dodd, who played on ASU's basketball team. "A lot of people may want to go to school there just because they can."
When asked if Arizona would adopt the Fair Pay to Play Act Governor Doug Ducey said he thinks there's a more equitable way to do it. He said he wants Arizona to remain competitive and understands a lot of money is being generated by athletes.
"I think it’s a win, win for the student, community and university," said Kendrick Bates, who played football and basketball for ASU. "...you will have some student athletes that may choose to actually go to a California school knowing they may be able to go and get endorsements."