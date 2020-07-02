PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona has become one of the states across the country that has seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases since Governor Ducey's Stay-At-Home executive order expired.

On May 15, the reported numbers of coronavirus cases was at 564. On June 28, the number of reported cases spiked to 3,858. That is a difference of 3,294. Arizona is up 267% in the month of June alone.

In June, there were more than double the number of cases than March, April and May combined

June: 63,360

March, April, May 23: 624

More deaths were reported in June than March and April combined.

March: 63

April: 451

May: 572

June: 654

The number of ICU beds currently in use in Arizona is at 88% which is about 1,499 occupied ICU beds. Inpatient beds are at 84% capacity with about 6,445 inpatient beds in use. This is up 113% since Arizona reopened in May.

Here are some other stats to give you further perspective:

Number of positive or suspected COVID-19 patients being seen in the ED is up 165%

COVID-19 patients in the hospital is up 272% (inpatient only)

Number of ventilators being used by positive or suspected positive patients is up 132%

Total number of positive or suspected COVID-19 patients in the hospital (ICU and inpatient combined) is up 224%

Total cases is up 481%

Total deaths is up 170%

Total PCR tests being done is up 287%

Positivity rate per 7-day average is up 281%

Total Cases Among Age Groups <20: Up 808% 20-44: Up 725% 45-54: Up 479% 55-64: Up 403% 65+: Up 249%



Key dates to note:

May 4 - Retailers were allowed to reopen

May 8 - Hairdressers and barbers could reopen

May 11 - Restaurants were able to offer dine-in service again

May 13 - Gyms, fitness centers and pools reopened

Week of May 25 - Black Lives Matter/George Floyd protests

May 31 - Memorial Day

States including Kansas, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are now requiring Arizonans and other people visiting their states from a hot spot state to quarantine for 14 days while there before going out in public.

Gov. Ducey gave state governments permission to push their own plans for requiring masks while in public starting on June 17.

LIST: These Arizona cities and counties are requiring face masks in public Here is the latest information on city-by-city face mask requirements throughout Arizona. We will update this list as more decisions are made and orders formalized.

On June 25 in a press conference, he acknowledged the spread of virus in Arizona and encouraged Arizonans to stay home if they have nowhere to go but if you do go out, to wear a face mask.

"Our time of getting hit is right now: June, July and August. This is Arizona's first wave and this will not be our last wave."

COVID-19 cases often times take roughly about 14 days for the person to show signs of the virus, making it harder for people to know where it came from. The CDC is recommending if you choose to go outside, maybe to work or run errands, wear a face mask or covering that covers your nose and mouth, social distance about six feet or more, and wash hands for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer when you can't access a sink.