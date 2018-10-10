PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Veteran Ryan Anderson led the Phoenix Suns in scoring in their preseason win at Golden State and he’s already planning how he’ll lead the team on opening night.
Anderson has a list of movie quotes he recites in the team huddle right before they take the floor. His theatrics helped Houston all the way to the Western Conference Finals last season.
“It was his turn to do the huddle one time,” said Trevor Ariza, who played with Anderson last season in Houston. “He came with something crazy. We won by 20 or 25.”
Anderson cycles between Gladiator, 300 and Troy.
“You have to believe you’re the character,” said Anderson, after a recent practice. “It doesn’t work the same way unless you believe and make the guys believe as well.”
The most important part of picking the quote is making sure you have the accent down.
“Mostly with a British accent, maybe Scottish if going to try Braveheart,” said Anderson. “A British accent you have to start down low.”
Anderson has two years left on his contract, so he isn’t planning on making a move to Hollywood any time soon. His accents, and 6-10 frame, might help him land a role when his NBA career is over.
“Maybe I could play another version of 'The Mountain' in 'Game of Thrones,' said Anderson.
He won’t reveal his quote for opening night. Anderson already knows the number one rule of Hollywood, always leave your audience wanting more.
