PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State Fair is reportedly considering a move from the state fairgrounds in Phoenix to Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board announced that at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, it will hold a "workshop" to tour the Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. Nothing will be decided at that time, but State Fair officials say they'll consider the location as a potential spot to host the 2021 Arizona State Fair.

Members of the Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board will hold a meeting that will be open to the public later that afternoon. The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Rawhide Steak House, Sunset Room, in Chandler.

It's not clear whether officials are considering a temporary or a permanent move for the fair. Tentative dates for the 2021 State Fair are Oct. 7 through Oct. 31.

Arizona State Fair hosting a holiday drive-thru fair food event It is called the Ho-Ho Holiday Drive-Thru Fair Food event and will take place on two weeks - December 10 through 13 and 17 through 20.

The 2020 Arizona State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Fair officials were forced to come up with other ways to generate revenue, like offering drive-through fair food in the fall and over the holidays, and holding "car concerts" at the fairgrounds, featuring big acts like the Beach Boys.

The Arizona State Fair has been around for 136 years. In 2019, attendance hit 1,262,868, the highest in more than a decade. The current location of the fair at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road is home to Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which opened more than 50 years ago and has been visited by the likes of Elvis, Pope John Paul II, President Obama, and Cher. The so-called "Madhouse on McDowell" was also the former home of the Phoenix Suns.