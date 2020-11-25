BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Each Thanksgiving, Rock Springs Café makes 15 to 20,000 pies.
At a time when many businesses are struggling, you'd think that number would be lower this year, but the restaurant said it's set to triple what it normally makes this holiday.
"It's a major hotspot for people, not only from Arizona but tourists all over the place," said customer Alexis LoDolce.
For some, it's the tradition that keeps bringing them back to the restaurant.
"Ever since my dad tried a slice of the peach pie, this is where we come now," said LoDolce.
For others, it's the lady in their life.
"When Eileen tells me we need this, this and this, I say, 'Yes dear,' and I go make the pies happen," said customer Patrick Corley.
The manager at Rock Springs Café has a different theory for why so many customers came out, even though we're in a pandemic.
"People are feeling they want that comfort, and the one thing that is in a pie is comfort," said manager Angel Brunk.
"Based on this year, pick a category, and I think people want something to be excited about, something to look forward to and something comfortable and familiar to them," said Corley.
Employees worked quickly Wednesday, stuffing pies into bags. They can make 400 pies an hour.
"We're baking 24/7, and we're still trying to fill the floor and fulfill our pre-orders," said Brunk.
They're busy, making sure everyone goes home with the little slices of comfort they needed. It's too late to pre-order your pie for Thanksgiving, but if you make the drive out to Rock Springs Café, there are still some pies available in different flavors.