PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When people attend parties, most bring a gift for the host. But for the 20-30 Club's annual charity blowout at the Scottsdale Airport, you better pack your bags AND bring them with you.
Celebrating the event's 10-year anniversary, the 20-30 Club's Suitcase Party will happen on Friday, Oct. 26 at the Gemini Airgroup Hanger. Once there, guests can enter a raffle in which a total of 12 people will win a trip aboard one of two private jets -- one heading to Las Vegas, the other to Huntington Beach.
Those jets are wheels up at 10 p.m.
The unique concept, which benefits Phoenix Childrens Hospital and the Children In Need Foundation, is the club's signature event and major fundraiser.
The Active 20-30 Club of Phoenix has deep roots in the Valley dating back to 1932 with founder Barry Goldwater.
Food and beverages are provided by a variety of sponsors and comes with the cost of the party ticket. The event is expected to sell out once again this year.
Party guests will be able to bid on a variety of silent and live auction items. I will host the festivities with check-in starting at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $100 and include one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets are $25 or five for $100.
"Think positive and pack your bag like you know you’ll be spending the weekend out of town!" the event website advises. "Additionally, other trips to local resorts will be awarded that night, so there’s more than one reason to have that suitcase in tow."
Check out PhoenixSuitcaseParty.com for more information and to buy tickets.
