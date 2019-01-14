GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale City Council passed an ordinance banning texting and driving the same night a texting driver hit and killed Salt River Police Ofc. Clayton Townsend.
People in Glendale said his death is a reminder of just how important it is to put phones down while driving.
June Frederick said a texting driver hit her truck two years ago.
"I'm just lucky I wasn't hurt," said Frederick.
Glendale's ordinance says if you use electronic devices while driving, they must be in hands-free mode.
The new ordinance goes into effect Feb. 7, and the fine for the first offense is $250.
The City of Glendale said Surprise and El Mirage have similar bans.
"The law should have been here a long time ago along with California," said Frederick.
