PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A massive winter storm hit Texas this week, knocking out power to more than 4 million people and causing widespread food and water shortages and dozens of deaths. The question many Arizonans are asking is - could the same kind of power outage disaster happen here?
Rob Rowley is the director of Maricopa County Emergency Management.
He said that we're not likely to ever see that kind of freezing cold, but our extreme heat during the summer presents its own share of problems.
"I think it's an easier situation to respond to when the sun is shining," said Rowley. "Even though it's hot, as opposed to below freezing for multiple days in a row, and there's ice on the ground, particularly in an area that is not used to it."
The Phoenix area was put to the test last summer with more than 50 days of temperatures at or above 110 degrees. But it never resulted in widespread blackouts or extended power outages.
Bradley Albert is vice president of resource management with APS. He said the big difference between Arizona and Texas is that Texas runs its own electrical grid that is not connected to other states. Arizona can purchase extra power whenever it needs it.
"For instance, when it's a 115-degree day here in Arizona, it's likely to only be 73 degrees in Seattle, Washington," said Albert. "They may have a surplus of electricity that they can sell and we're always looking for those kinds of opportunities."
Arizona also has the benefit of planning for the summer heat and making sure all equipment functions properly.
Utility companies like APS and SRP also work together to make sure customers never experience a long-term power outage like the one in Texas.
"I don't see this as a high probability scenario," said Chris Hofmann, director of transmission operations with SRP. "But things do happen and we've got to be ready to respond to them as soon as possible."