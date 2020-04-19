PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tex Earnhardt, the founder of Earnhardt Auto Centers, has passed away at the age of 89. Earnhardt Auto Centers confirmed the news Sunday morning.
"It is with heavy hearts that Earnhardt Auto Centers announces the passing of our beloved founder, Tex Earnhardt. Rest in peace, Sir. We will miss you forever."
Earnhardt was born in 1930 and grew up in Texas near Rio Grande River Valley. The family relocated to Chandler when Earnhardt was just a teenager.
He became the youngest person to ever receive a Ford Franchise doing so just before he turned 21 years old. Earnhardt Ford was founded in 1951.
Earnhardt was well known for his cowboy attire and riding a bull in his commercials where he offered his trademark slogan "and that ain't no bull!"
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year due to social distancing. For more information or to check up on a date, click here.
“It’s a time to remember and grieve, but the company - and the mission to serve its surrounding communities - will continue to grow and expand; ensuring the legacy and spirit of Tex Earnhardt is felt and present for many, many years to come”, said sons Hal and Jim Babe Earnhardt.
Tex's family is asking if anyone wants to send gifts, flowers or plants, not do so but to to send a card instead and make a donation in his honor to Chandler Compadres.