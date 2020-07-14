NEAR BENSON, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – A potentially catastrophic crash near Benson has the Arizona Department of Public Safety reminding drivers to keep an eye out for flashing lights and vehicles stopped along the highways.

DPS tweeted a picture of the crash in which a Tesla rear-ended a sergeant’s SUV Tuesday afternoon. The impact shoved the DPS vehicle into an ambulance. It happened on eastbound Interstate 10.

According to DPS, the sergeant and the ambulance were there for an earlier accident. The sergeant was not his SUV when the Tesla hit it. He was not hurt. Neither were the people in the ambulance. The driver of the Tesla, a 23-year-old man from Irvine, California, was seriously hurt, but his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the DPS tweet.

“We can confirm the driver indicated to troopers the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the collision,” a later tweet said. Investigators are trying to determine if he was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

Move Over Law Signs reminding people about the Move Over Law are post along freeways throughout the Phoenix area.

The agency is using today’s crash, which could have had a very different outcome, to remind people about Arizona’s Move Over Law. State law requires drivers to move over at least one lane if you see a vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road. If you cannot move over, you need to slow down at the very least.

🚨 Reminder: Please #SlowDown & #MoveOver when you see flashing lights & vehicles stopped on the side of the road! Today, a Tesla rear-ended a patrol vehicle at the scene of an earlier crash on I-10 EB near Benson. Luckily, our sergeant wasn’t in the vehicle & wasn't hurt. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/WZhUQ10StL — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2020

The impact caused the patrol vehicle to collide with the back of an ambulance, but fortunately the occupants of the ambulance weren’t injured. The driver of the Tesla had non-life-threatening injuries. Please AZ - #MoveOver! It’s the law & it helps everyone get home safely. (2/2) — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2020

UPDATE: We can confirm the driver indicated to troopers the Tesla was on autopilot at the time of the collision. Additionally, the driver, a 23-year-old male from Irvine, CA, is being investigated for DUI. He remains in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) July 14, 2020

