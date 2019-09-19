SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tesla just announced it's expanding its Arizona presence by moving its service center to a larger location. The goal is to meet the needs of the growing number of Telsa owners in the Valley.
The 40,000-square-foot center will be located at 8300 E. Raintree Drive near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard next to Scottsdale Airport.
This expansion is the latest project among Tesla's many investments in Arizona.
• More than 180 supercharger stalls at 20 locations (You can see the full map at tesla.com/findus.)
• 2 retail showrooms
• 3 service centers
• Dozens of destination chargers across the state (these are vehicle charging stalls at hotels, restaurants, golf clubs, etc.)
Recently, Tesla has made several statements about expanding service after CEO Elon Musk admitted a "foolish oversight" of Tesla's service coverage.