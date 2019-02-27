PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A little girl in Wisconsin who has a rare and inoperable brain tumor is asking for love letters to cheer her up. But she doesn’t want them from you. She wants them from your dog.
Emma Mertens, 7, has received notes and photos from dogs living in pretty much every state in the U.S., as well as several countries, including England, Australia, Venezuela, Italy and Germany.
People magazine featured Emma and the outpouring of unwavering canine love coming her way on its website Wednesday evening.
“One of the things that can always brighten Emma’s day is a dog,” Kelli Bender wrote. “Emma has found comfort in visits from therapy dogs and dog friends throughout her treatment. … Word of Emma’s love for dogs has quickly spread across social media, leading to an outpouring of doggie love letters from around the world.”
Because dogs are awesome. And so are their humans.
If you’d like to help your dog to send Emma a note (because you know your dog wants to), y’all can send it to: Emma Mertens, P.O. Box 230, Hartland, WI 53029. You can also email her at emmalovesdogs7@gmail.com.
People also are leaving pictures and notes by the thousands in the comments section of the GoFundMe page set up to help cover Emma’s medical expenses. The page has been shared more than 4,600 times on Facebook.
While Emma has a special affinity for dogs, the cats of the world are sending her their love, too.
