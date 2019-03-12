PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- All sections of Terminal 4 have reopened after Phoenix police checked a suspicious item as a precaution at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Phoenix police said a piece of luggage passing through one of the checkpoints at Terminal 4 was deemed suspicious on Tuesday afternoon. Detectives were able to determine the item was safe after an examination.
According to Sky Harbor, the B and C checkpoints were closed at Terminal 4 but have since reopened.
It does not appear that flights were impacted by the incident.
Video from the news chopper showed traffic was at a standstill on Sky Harbor Boulevard while police investigated the item.
how many times are they going to shut down for a "suspicions item" that always turns out to be harmless. I guess you have to do it every time, because the 1 time you don't will be the real suspicious package.
