TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Tempe's first female police chief, Sylvia Moir, has resigned after five years. Moir first assumed the role in March 2016. Her last day will be Oct. 25.
“Chief Moir has dedicated her professional life to Tempe for nearly five years,” said City Manager Andrew Ching in a news release. “That time and care devoted to our community is deserving of sincere thanks. I am grateful for her service to the Tempe Police Department.”
“Chief Moir served the residents of Tempe well,” Mayor Corey Woods said. “She cares deeply for our community members and Tempe Police employees, and she has worked tirelessly to move our department forward. I have truly enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best.”
The City of Tempe announced Moir's resignation on its website shortly after 11 a.m. While saying she "has agreed to leave her role," the post did not saying what that agreement entailed.
Ching will be appointing an interim chief to manage the department while the City looks for somebody to take over for Moir.
The post announcing Moir's resignation also mentioned that Woods plans to convene a new Public Safety Board this fall apart from the City's "The Right to Breathe" initiative, which is designed to "bridge the gap of opportunity for its youth of color and those in vulnerable communities." That board "will include a wide representation of community members" who will look at a variety of things, including data, department policies, and training.
Arizona's Family anchor Yetta Gibson sat down with Moir during a town hall a month ago to discuss the recent arrests of seven protesters when a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration took a dramatic turn.
One of the first things Moir did when she took over the Tempe Police Department in 2016 was to sit down with members of Arizona's Black Live Matter movement for a community forum. "Biased-base policing undermines the very reason I get up each day and put on this uniform," she said back then.
Former CBS 5 reporter Donna Rossi spoke with Moir in May 2016, about six weeks into her stint with Tempe PD. Taking over for former Chief Tom Ryff, who retired at the end of 2015, Moir was the first chief to come from outside the department since the late 1960s. She brought 26 years of experience in several departments in California, including Sacramento, which she said is similar to Tempe. Right before coming to Arizona, Moir spent more than five years heading up El Cerrito Police Department, which was a fraction of the size of her new home.
It's not clear what's next for Moir. There was no comment from her in the City's announcement.
