TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — There may soon be one less water park in the East Valley. Arizona's Family has confirmed Big Surf in Tempe went up for sale last fall. No other information was revealed, like why the owner is looking for a buyer or why the water park was put up for sale.

Speculation about the future of the water park started on Wednesday when it was discovered Big Surf was liquidating most of its assets. Items were put up for auction, including a 68" tiki totem, fiberglass slides, a portable zip line, swimming tubes and more. The website says it ended on Wednesday, but check-out dates are from Thursday until Feb. 23.

The water park has been around since 1969, but the last couple of years has been challenging for Big Surf due to the pandemic. It had to close for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In a news release in April, the team said it was "very confident" it would reopen in 2022," but now that's in jeopardy. A punk show called "Punk in Drublic Arizona" was scheduled to be held at Big Surf on March 19. However, the show's website says it has been moved to the Scarizona Festival Grounds in Mesa.