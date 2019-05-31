TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe youth minister has been arrested for sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl at their church.
The victim's mother called Tempe police after the victim had told her sister-in-law that she and the suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Hernandez, were in a sexual relationship.
According to court documents, Hernandez had been communicating with the girl via Snapchat for a few months.
Police say the two sent each other nude photos on Snapchat. The victim told officers that Hernandez asked for the photos and she complied because she didn't want to lose him as a friend. She told police that the she had sent so many pictures that she lost count of how many.
Documents state that Hernandez asked the victim to meet him alone at the chapel. Once in the chapel they went to a secluded closet area where the sexual conduct occurred.
The victim told police that this happened The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue.
Hernandez admitted to police that he had received the photos from the victim and that he knew it was wrong. He admitted to meeting the victim at the chapel but told police that after the sexual contact began, he stopped the interaction because he knew it was wrong.
Hernandez has been booked on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts sexual abuse and one count of aggravated luring of a minor.
E looks you get then her ! Him not want spend for gal hisn own age ! [scared]
Dreamer + religion = DISASTER
Do not worry, Warren Jeffs got you beat by a mile kid
