TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe woman says she had to hide in her laundry room Monday night when an intruder got in through an unlocked back door and demanded her husband give him a ride somewhere.
“My husband was screaming, 'Get out of my house! Get out of my house! Get out of here! Get out!' but he (the intruder) wouldn’t go,” Virginia Sutton said.
Sutton says the man made an odd demand.
“He said, 'Get your keys; I need to go to Guadalupe,'” she explained.
While her husband tried to coax the suspect out of their house, Sutton says she called 911 and hid in the laundry room.
[WATCH: Tempe woman hides after intruder breaks into home]
“I kept saying to the dispatcher, 'I’m so scared! I’m so scared! I’ve never been so scared!’” says Sutton. “[The dispatcher] said, 'Don’t worry; the police are on their way.'”
Sutton says the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Preston Tyler Greer, allegedly tried to lock out her husband before finally taking off.
Tempe police say officers arrested Greer after a neighbor spotted him in their back yard.
Sutton says she’s grateful for Tempe police and the 911 dispatcher who stayed on the line.
“He kept me calm and quiet and reassured,” she said.
Sutton she’s sharing her story to remind everyone the importance of locking your doors.
Greer faces a felony trespassing charge. Police say they don’t believe he intended to steal anything or hurt anyone. Sutton believes Greer should face more serious charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.