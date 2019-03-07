TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- A Tempe woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing around $94,000 in funds from an Arizona State University sorority.
Lillian Ng Stulce, 32, faces charges of theft and fraudulent uses of a credit card.
Tempe police say Stulce stole funds from ASU's Gamma Alpha Omega Latina sorority over an 18-month period between 2014 and 2015.
Police say Stulce made "several hundred unauthorized transactions" using the sorority's two Chase credit cards. In all, police say the transactions totaled $94,393.
Stulce's unauthorized transactions were discovered when the sorority's insurance was canceled due to non-payment. That non-payment was due to a negative balance in the sorority's bank account.
Stulce works as a senior auditor for a management company.
She has been charged with theft and fraud.
Gamma Alpha Omega sorority was founded on Jan. 25, 1993, at ASU. It's the university's first Latina-based sorority.
What a POS...Lock her up...
