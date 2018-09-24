TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) − After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in American men and the second leading cause of cancer death.
Men have a one in seven chance of developing prostate cancer in their lifetime and more than 4,000 Arizona men will be diagnosed this year alone.
Prostate On-Site Project is celebrating prostate cancer survivors and honoring those who have lost their lives to the disease with their 10th anniversary Walk for POP on Saturday, Sept. 29.
The walk begins at 7:30 a.m. at Tempe Kiwanis Park near Guadalupe and Rural roads and lasts until 11 a.m.
There will be a vendor village, food and entertainment. The honorary walk co-chairman will be Nick Lowery, former most-accurate kicker in NFL history and prostate cancer survivor.
Registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 years of age.
The first 100 men to register will also receive a prostate screening at the walk.
Screenings include a PSA (prostate specific antigen blood test), DRE (digital rectal exam), testicular exam and urologist consultation.
You can register at www.prostatecheckup.org.
