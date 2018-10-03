TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A day after the Valley experienced record rainfall, thousands of gallons of runoff is pouring into Tempe Town Lake by the minute.
According to Tempe Town Lake manager Craig Caggiano, the lake's dam is working.
Right now, the storm runoff is traveling from Indian Bend Wash in Scottsdale into a two-mile stretch of Tempe Town Lake.
The water then flows over the dam and into the Salt River's usually dry riverbed.
The amount of water released per minute is controlled remotely by high-tech equipment and city employees.
Today, Caggiano took out the city's small electric-powered work boat to check out water levels and the type of floating debris.
"We're checking on the flow to make sure the flow isn't too high and becomes dangerous. It's nowhere near that now," said Caggiano.
The water is a little brown, but Caggiano isn't too worried because the particles will eventually settle to the bottom.
"What we have right now is largely grass and small clumps of grass as well as some very small sticks. There's some urban debris as well that washes in, water bottles things of that nature," he explained as the conveyer belt pulled up debris from the water.
"We're not seeing bushes, smaller trees, and logs and things because we just got done with a very strong monsoon season with a good amount of rainfall and a lot of inflow into the lake and so during that time, those loose debris were washed through the lake already," he explained.
This morning, SRP released about 9,000 gallons of water from the Arizona Canal into Indian Bend wash to help prevent the canal from overflowing.
