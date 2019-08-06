TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities say that no hazard was found in a powdery substance at an SRP facility in Tempe Tuesday morning.
According to fire officials, cleaning crews were at the facility near Mill Avenue and Center Parkway when they found a powdery substance in the closet of the mail room and reported it to authorities.
Police and fire personnel along with the FBI responded around 5:45 a.m. and were investigating the suspicious powder which has been isolated.
Fire officials say two employees came into contact with the substance were evaluated by crews on scene but refused to be transported to a hospital.
Crews added that all testing on the substance has been completed.
They said that no employees are exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness at this time.
The building has since been reopened.
