TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two more people have reached out to Arizona's Family, saying they fell victim to a Tempe man who was arrested on theft charges and accused of scamming several people out of rent money for a home he didn't even own.
Both Sherry, who asked us not to show her face or give her last name, and Izaak Bowser and say they responded to an online post offering a room for rent in Tempe.
[WATCH: 2 new victims come forward]
"He was really friendly the first time; he really played with me," Bowser said.
The man behind the post, Bacilio "Milo" Delgado, claimed he lived in the house with his two daughters and needed the extra income to help pay for their college tuition.
[THE FIRST STORY: Tempe man arrested for renter scam a year after helping daughter's softball career]
Both Sherry and Bowser say they paid Delgado hundreds of dollars, believing they would be moving in this month. When move-in day came, however, they say Delgado kept coming up with excuses as to why they couldn't move in.
"He took my whole Social Security payment, $1,100 a month," said Bowser.
Both say that when they requested refunds, Delgado made more excuses, claiming he was in the hospital and couldn't get to their money.
They said it wasn't until they turned on the news and saw his mug shot that things started to make sense.
"I thought to myself, 'Wouldn't that be something if it was Milo?' And then I clicked on the story, and it said his name. And I was like, 'No, no, no. This can't be right,'" Sherry said.
"This is the first time I ever got scammed before," Bowser said. "I never thought it would happen, but it makes me feel better knowing I'm not the only one."
Sherry says she out $700 and is still looking for a room to rent in the East Valley for herself and her cat.
