TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--Summer will be here before you know it.
As the days get warmer, many children are going to want to cool off in the pool. But it's important they know how to stay safe.
Kiwanis Wave Pool and the City of Tempe kicked off their "weekend waves" season with the "April Pools Day" event Saturday.
The Kiwanis Wave Pool is located near Guadalupe and Rural roads.
In addition to the pool being open to the public, it had free CPR training, swimming lessons and other safety tips.
The wave pool will be open every weekend until Memorial Day.
Then, the wave pool will be open everyday for the rest of summer until Labor Day.
Tickers start at about $7.
For more information on the Kiwanis Wave Pool, visit tempe.gov.
