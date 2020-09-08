TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Downtown Tempe is preparing for two events, some worry, might lead to more COVID-19 cases. The Tempe mayor says he's trying to put a stop to one of the events before it even happens.
The Downtown Tempe Authority is organizing one of the events. The Eggestenial Brunch Stroll is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19. Because of COVID-19, executive director Kate Borders says the event will not look like a typical restaurant crawl.
"[Visitors] will approach a restaurant, and they will be seated just like you would if you or I went to a restaurant right now," says Borders. "Kind of the congregating piece of it has been eliminated."
Guests will find promotions from more than a dozen downtown shops. Many of them really need a boost in business after the pandemic forced them to close their doors for months.
But the area has recently turned into a COVID-19 hot zone. The ZIP code that includes downtown Tempe and Arizona State University has seen its number of new COVID-19 cases double week over week.
"What we can't have are unsanctioned events with groups that have not gone through the city's special events task force doing things that we didn't sanction," says Tempe Mayor Corey Woods.
He says he's aware of a different event circulating on social media. The Tempe '90s Crawl does not have a city permit, and according to online posts, it is scheduled to take place the same day as the brunch stroll. Woods says the organizers were not vetted to ensure they can follow public health guidelines.
"We're attempting to stop this before it actually happens," says Woods.
According to social media posts, the Tempe '90s Crawl is organized by Block Party, an entertainment service based in Dallas. The phone number for the organizer did not work. Arizona's Family attempted to reach organizers through social media but received an auto-reply saying, "Someone on our team will respond as soon as we can."
Woods says his office and local law enforcement is attempting to intervene.
"I know that representatives from the Tempe Police Department are going to be reaching out to them today to really inform them that this is not appropriate," says Woods.