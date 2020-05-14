TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are still searching for the suspect who gunned down a 33-year-old man at a busy intersection back in February.

Police say Kyle Roth was walking in the area of Priest Drive and Baseline Road at around 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 23 when he was shot and killed.

Investigators have not been able to identify a suspect and are asking for the public's help with any information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.