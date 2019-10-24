TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Tempe police are searching for a bank robber who's been dubbed "the Bandage Bandit."
He earned the nickname because he's been seen wearing small bandages on his face and hands during two of the robberies.
Police say the suspect has targeted US Bank locations inside Safeway grocery stores in Tempe, Gilbert and Phoenix.
During each of the three incidents, the suspect would enter a Safeway and approach the teller at the US Bank counter.
Police say he would then point a gun at the teller and demand cash.
The incidents happened:
-Aug. 29 (Ahwatukee)
-June 28 - Tempe
-July 31 - Gilbert.
All the robberies occurred between 10 a.m. and 10:35 a.m., just as the banks open.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at (480) 350-8311.