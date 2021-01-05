TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy with special needs.
Police say Inez Campillo was left his home near McClintock Drive and Warner Road Monday night at 6:30 p.m. without permission. Police say Inez is developmentally delayed, diagnosed with schizophrenia, but is not currently taking medications.
Inez has a cell phone with him, but it appears to be turned off and he does not have access to money, police say. He is familiar with the bus system and may be attempting to get to Glendale or Mesa.
He was last seen wearing a black LA Lakers t-shirt, blue sweatpants, black sneakers and a charcoal colored zip-up jacket.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.
