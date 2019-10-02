TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police are searching for a suspect they've named the "Scratcher Snatcher."
The man earned the nickname after his involvement in a string of robberies at Circle K stores in Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix.
Police say in each case, the suspect approaches the counter and acts as if he's going to make a purchase.
He then demands lottery tickets from the employee or goes behind the counter.
Police also say the suspect verbally threatens to assault or shoot the employees if they don’t comply. But so far, no weapons have been observed.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6’’0” to 6’4,"in his mid 20s or 30s, with reddish-blond or brown hair and a beard.
He's been seen wearing flat‐billed baseball caps and basketball‐style clothing.
Police believe he's driving a newer-model, white 4‐door sedan.
All tips and information should be directed to Silent Witness at 480 W-I-T-N-E-S-S, or the Tempe Police Department at 480 350-8311.