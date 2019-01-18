TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials with the Tempe Police Department held a news conference Friday afternoon to talk about the deadly officer-involved shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old boy earlier in the week.
Police also released a portion of the body cam video of the incident. We want to warn you that the video may be disturbing.
Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir began by expressing her "deepest condolences to the young man's family. The loss of his life is tragic."
Moir described the shooting as "a rapidly evolving incident with the Tempe police officer," that unfolded in minutes after the initial call.
Moir identified Officer Jaen, a 14-year veteran with the Tempe Police Dept., as the officer involved with the incident.
Moir said Jaen was called to the area after a suspicious vehicle was seen in an alley near 48th Street and Baseline. "Within seconds Officer Jaen observed a suspect moving around inside the truck. The officer saw a suspect holding a handgun."
Police say it was actually a replica 1911 model airsoft gun, not a real handgun. Police also say it had been stolen.
The officer drew his weapon while watching the suspect inside the truck, according to Moir.
Moir said it appeared the suspect saw the officer as he got out of the truck. The suspect began to run.
Moir said Officer Jaen yelled for the suspect toshow his hands as he began to give chase.
"At some point, Officer Jaen fired two shots from his service weapon. One of those rounds struck the suspect in the scapula area," said Moir.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Jaen is on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident takes place.
Moir asked the public to "withhold judgment" about the case until the investigations are concluded.
