TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- One of the two Tempe police officers shot in the line of duty Monday is home recovering.
The other remains in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to the Tempe Police Department.
The officers, both women, came under attack while serving an order of protection.
[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: 2 Tempe officers injured in shooting Monday]
It's another example of just how dangerous it can be to be a police officer.
"They were performing their duties at the time that this suspect resorted to violence and fired on our officers," Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said.
It happened while the officers were serving a protection order for a woman who had been assaulted by her boyfriend earlier in the day.
Once inside the home, located on Mill Avenue near Baseline Road, the suspect reportedly grabbed a gun and started shooting, hitting one officer once and the other three times.
The officers returned fire and then left the home and called for backup.
The boyfriend, whose name has not been released. was later found dead in the house.
Doreen Nicholas of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence said it's extremely difficult for domestic violence victims to get away from their abusers.
"Ending the relationship, or trying to leave the relationship is the most dangerous time," Nicholas explained. "That's when the majority of serious injuries or death occurs, when somebody is trying to end that relationship. Certainly, somebody serving an order of protection would point to that."
Darren Burch, a retired police sergeant and author, said he believes that the anti-police rhetoric on social media these days has led to an increase in domestic violence attacks on officers.
"They already have this bias against police officers," Burch said. "With all that rage and all that emotion, it's become more dangerous with these domestic violence disputes, above and beyond anything I saw in my 30 years."
Domestic violence continues to be a growing problem in Arizona, with approximately 100 deaths reported each year.
There are a number of resources available for domestic violence victims.
You can visit www.ACESDV.org or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. (Click/tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.