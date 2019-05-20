TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Tempe police officer who shot and killed a 14-year-old boy in January has resigned.
Officer Joseph Jaen's resignation was announced Monday by the Tempe Police Department.
Antonio Arce, 14, was shot by Jaen on Jan. 15 near 48th Street and Baseline Road.
The officer believed the young suspect had a gun, but it turned out to be an airsoft gun. Arce was running away from the officer when Officer Jaen fired two shots.
"He ran because he was scared," said Antonio's brother. "I heard witnesses saying he was screaming, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'"
Antonio was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The Maricopa County Attorney is still reviewing the case.
Tempe police released the following statement Monday:
"The death of Antonio Arce has deeply affected all those involved. The Tempe Police Department again would like to offer our condolences to the Arce Family.
This afternoon, Chief Moir met with Officer Jaen and accepted his resignation, effective immediately.
The Tempe Police Department’s criminal investigation of the officer involved shooting which occurred on January 15, 2019 remains under review with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. The administrative investigation by the Tempe Police Department remains ongoing.
Officer Jaen’s resignation is independent from the criminal review and administrative investigation. At the conclusion of the criminal review and the administrative investigation, additional information will be available. Regardless of Officer Jaen’s resignation, the Tempe Police Department remains committed to accountability, transparency and strengthening our engagement during use of force encounters."
