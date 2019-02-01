TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police have made an arrest in a Dec. 29 homicide at a Mill Avenue gas station.
Police believe 25-year old Dantreil Griffin shot and killed 22-year old Wanyaa Stewart.
The homicide occurred just after 7 p.m at the Mobil gas station located near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue, while Stewart was attempting to put air into his tires.
Police say Griffin and Stewart knew each other and had had some conflicts in the past.
Griffin was arrested Thursday and booked into the Tempe City Jail on multiple felony charges.
The charges include first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons, unlawful discharge of a weapon, assisting a criminal street gang, endangerment and criminal damage.
(1) comment
A homicide...wadda shocker.
