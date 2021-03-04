TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man who attacked and groped an ASU student on Wednesday night.
According to Tempe police, officers responded to the area of Lemon Street and Terrace Road at 7:35 p.m. for a report of a woman who was attacked by a man. The investigation indicated that 45 minutes before officers arrived, the woman was walking in the area when she was pushed from behind and fell to the ground. Once on the ground, the suspect rolled her over and straddled her.
Police said the unknown suspect touched the woman’s breasts and under her clothes as she screamed and scared the suspect away.
The suspect is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old, 6’2" to 6’4", with short hair, dark colored tank top, blue jeans, black face mask and shoulder bag. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Lemon Street.
If you were in the area at the time of the incident and have any information call Tempe police at 480-350-8311.