TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police is asking the public's help in identifying a suspect who is accused of pointing a gun and driving a car towards a woman at Tempe Marketplace on June 19.
According to Tempe police, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. when the suspect and victim got into an altercation over a parking spot near the Barnes & Noble. The suspect allegedly drove her car though an empty parking spot, almost hitting the woman.
According to police, the suspect verbally confronted the victim and pointed a gun from inside her car. The suspect then fled the area.
The suspect is described to be a white woman between 70 and 80 years of age with short white hair. She was driving a green, older model, four-door Ford Explorer.
If you have any information, reach out to Tempe Police either by calling at 480-350-8311 or submitting a tip on their website at tempe.gov/police.