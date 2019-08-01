TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department is looking for an armed bank robber whom officers are calling the Bandaged Bandit.
Police said he has robbed two different U.S. Banks, one in Tempe and another in Gilbert.
Just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, he walked into the bank inside the Safeway store at Elliot Road and McClintock Drive where he pulled out a gun and demanded cash, according to police.
Then on Wednesday, just after 10:30 a.m., he went inside the U.S. Bank at Baseline and Higley roads, where he also pointed a handgun at the teller and demanded money.
Both times he had some sort of bandage on, police said. During the Tempe robbery, the bandage was on his nose while in Gilbert, it was on his left hand.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a stocky build. He was wearing glasses, a baseball cap, and a plaid overshirt.
He was able to get away, but it's unclear how, police said.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous.
