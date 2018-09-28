TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- The Tempe Police Department is investigating a social media threat that was posted against Kyrene Middle School Friday morning.
According to Kyrene School District, someone posted a threat against the middle school on social media app "Snapchat".
School district officials said they immediately reported the threat to Tempe police.
At this time, police are investigating the source of the post and to determine whether the post is a credible threat.
"Out of an abundance of caution, there is an increased police presence, and KMS staff are checking backpacks as students arrive on campus this morning," Kyrene School District said on their Facebook page.
