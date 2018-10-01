TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- The Tempe Police Department investigated a second social media threat this week against Kyrene Middle School.
According to Kyrene School District, someone posted a threat against Kyrene Middle School Sunday night on social media.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Tempe police investigating social media threat at Kyrene Middle School]
School officials contacted the Tempe Police Department for investigation after they were made aware of the post Monday morning.
Tempe police said that after their detectives did a thorough investigation and it was determined that the social media post was not a credible threat.
Police added that the teen was identified and is in the care of Kyrene School District officials for the time being.
This is the second time in a week Tempe police investigated a social media threat at Kyrene Middle School.
A similar incident occurred Friday morning. Police determined that social media threat was not credible.
Monday classes were not affected by the threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.