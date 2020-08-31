TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Police Department and the Tempe Fire and Medical District have teamed up to create a public service announcement (PSA) about hot car safety.

"It's a story that's personal to Tempe. One of our own Tempe Police members here had their niece left in a hot car incidentally last year. It was a tragic ending and it was something so personal to us and a message we wanted to get out to the community and the best way for us to do it is to really tell that personal story," said Detective Natalie Barela.

One year ago this week, Charlotte "Charly" Jones, passed away after being left in a hot car for 2-3 hours in Gilbert. "Coming into this week brings back a lot of memories, just of the routine that week. The things we were doing, getting back into school, Charly going to preschool," Keegan Jones said.

Jones is Charly's aunt and a 911 dispatcher for Tempe police. She is featured in the PSA to tell Charly's story. "My sister-in-law finds healing in telling Charly's story because it is such a tragic loss and it's something most people aren't familiar with. They don't think it can happen to them and it can," Jones said.

On September 3, 2019, Charly's family was getting ready to head out of town for Labor Day weekend. Charly would normally be in preschool, but they decided to keep her home that day ahead of the vacation.

"My brother-in-law had drove the two big girls to school that morning and his typical routine would be to drop off Charly afterwards. He dropped off the two older girls and came straight home, he got out of the vehicle, went inside to go about his workday," Jones explained.

Charly's mother called her husband around noon to check in on them and asked how Charly was doing.

"That triggered him to go check the vehicle and he had realized Charly had succumbed to the Arizona heat," Jones said.

As the PSA notes, a change in routine is a common cause for parents or caregivers to leave a child in a car.

"We live very busy lives these days. We're in and out of the cars, picking up, dropping off, doing things, going to work, and it is the out-of-balance routine that does distract the brain," Jones said.

According to KidsAndCars.org, 20 children have died nationwide this year after being left in a hot car.

"Our message is: Look before you lock," Barela said.

There are a few ways you can prevent this kind of tragedy. "Research shows that if you put other things in the backseat with your child--cell phone, briefcase, something else you might need during the day as a reminder--a lot of families have put stickers on their garage doors," Jones said. "There's also the Hot Cars Act, which has just passed through Congress now, which is going to require manufacturers of vehicles to install something that is standard in all vehicles to alert the driver of the backseat for either animals or children."

Temperatures can rise in a vehicle within a matter of minutes, and as the PSA notes. An example in the video shows a car heating up to 138 degrees within 20 minutes, with an outside temperature of 100.

"A lot of people were surprised at how fast a car heats up. I think in Arizona we think it's a slow incline but it's actually a pretty steep one," Jones said. "Unfortunately the body is not able to regulate itself after a certain temperature. So once it reaches a certain degree, the body's organs will start shutting down and that's what we consider a heatstroke."

You can watch the PSA here.