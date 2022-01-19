Tempe PD submits charges against ex-Arizona corrections director after standoff

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Police Department says it has submitted charges against former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan after a standoff, during which he allegedly pointed a gun toward officers.
Tempe police were called out to the area of Warner and Rural roads on Jan. 6 around 9:30 p.m. Authorities say that Ryan, the former director for ADCRR, was armed inside and possibly hurt. His wife and adult daughter had left the house safely, and officers began trying to get Ryan to exit the home, but he refused.
Detectives said at one point, Ryan opened a door, came out of the home, and pointed a gun at officers, who were behind an armored vehicle. Police said they tried to use "less lethal force" and made announcements to surrender but Ryan went back into the house, police said. A short time later, a Tempe Police tactical team and negotiators got Ryan to come out of the house and he was taken into custody.
Arizona's Family has learned that Tempe PD submitted following charges to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office: Two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, and one count of unlawful discharge. Arizona's Family has reached out to the Attorney's Office for more information on whether he will formally be charged.