TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police have arrested a man after he caused a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car.
According to Sgt. Ron Elcock, officers responded to a call about a car driving at a high speed with no lights on near Broadway Road and Mill Avenue who then was involved in a no injury, hit-and-run crash.
Elcock said officers then saw the car at 15 W. Southern Avenue hitting several poles in the parking lot. The officers tried to stop the suspect and he tried to run away but was eventually arrested.
During their investigation, officers learned that the car the suspect was driving was stolen.
Elcock said the suspect was not injured and impairment was a factor in this incident. The investigation is ongoing and charges against the suspect have not yet been finalized.
