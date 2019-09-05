TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police have made an arrest in a sexual assault of a sleeping woman who was riding the light rail last month.
On Sept. 4, 33-year-old Alfonso Stanley was arrested and booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of sexual abuse and two counts of assault.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Man accused of sexually abusing sleeping woman riding light rail in Tempe]
The assault happened on Aug. 19 on the light rail near Apache Blvd. and Dorsey Lane.
Police say the suspect put his hand down the pants and underwear of a female victim, without her consent, while she was sleeping.
The suspect got off the light rail at Rural Road and University Drive and was last seen going eastbound on foot near Rural Road.
Surveillance video recorded him getting off the train. At the time, police released the video to the public, hoping someone would recognize him.