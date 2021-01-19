TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - George Floyd's death forced the country and communities to have a tough conversation on social justice and policing.
Eight months later and thousands of miles away, the Tempe Police Department is making reforms to restrict the use of deadly force. They're aligning their policy with a national agenda called Campaign Zero. The reforms are called 8 Can't Wait.
Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said they're the first agency in the Valley to coordinate with the campaign and align their policies.
"It's exciting to me because the City of Tempe is a forward-thinking city," said Mayor Woods. "They are common-sense reforms."
Among the eight reforms are requiring de-escalation training, a ban on chokeholds and strangleholds, as well as shooting at moving cars and requiring a warning before firing a gun.
"I mean, all of those things are commonly talked about, but not all police departments have taken steps to do them," said Mayor Woods.
The conversation about use of force spurred after the police killing of George Floyd. Tempe police also faced scrutiny after an officer shot and killed 14-year-old Antonio Arce two years ago. The City paid his family a $2 million settlement.
Arizona's Family asked Mayor Woods what police violence victims should take away from the department policy changes.
"I think I just want to tell them that this is a statement of value of who we are not only as a police department but as an entire city," said Mayor Woods.
Tempe's public safety task force, which is open to the public virtually, will have its last meeting on Jan. 27. For more information, click/tap here.