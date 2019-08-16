PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tempe Police Department said they arrested a 14-year-old after threatening messages toward schools appeared on social media.
An investigation was launched Thursday after police and the Tempe Union High School District were made aware of the threats.
Mountain Pointe High School told parents that some of their students were sharing the threat, but they did not find any evidence of a direct threat toward their school.
"There is no reference to Mountain Pointe in the original threat and we understand several other Valley schools have students who are reporting and reposting the post," the school said.
They asked for parents to not share the post and to ask their children to not share it, as well.
Tempe police say during the investigation, detectives identified a 14-year-old who posted the threat.
They say the teen was arrested and faces several charges.
"There is no threat to Mountain Pointe and we look forward to welcoming all students to campus tomorrow," the school said.
Tempe police say "out of an abundance of caution," they will work with the Phoenix Police Department to provide additional police presence on and around campuses.
