TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tempe police showed the media unreleased body camera footage of a deadly officer-involved shooting of a teen boy after rumors of evidence tampering began to surface.
Police said they currently won't release the footage to the public, but wanted to show the unedited footage of the Jan. 15 shooting to the media after speculation that the airsoft gun found next to 14-year-old Antonio Arce was planted.
The first video was taken from the perspective of Officer Joseph Jaen, a 14-year veteran of the Tempe Police Department.
The nearly 12-minute video shows Jaen arriving at the scene of what was dispatched as a suspicious vehicle parked in a Tempe alley near the intersection of South 48th Street and West Vineyard Road.
The video shows a fast-moving situation. Officer Jaen finds Arce burglarizing a truck in the alley, holding what appeared to be a handgun.
The video then shows Arce bolting, running away down the alley and refusing orders to show his hands. A little more than a minute after the video begins, Jaen shoots twice, striking Arce in the back from 114 feet away.
Police had previously released the body camera footage up to the point where Jaen runs to the end of the alley.
In the full, unedited version, Jaen finds Arce, lying face down in the street.
“Let me see your hands!” Jaen shouts.
Jaen takes a defensive position behind the wall, repeating expletives and calling for medical personnel.
“It looks like he’s not breathing anymore,” Jaen says.
It’s been around three-and-a-half minutes since he shot Arce.
“Partner, I need you to get your hands out so we can get you some help,” Jaen shouts to Arce.
Jaen remains in a defensive position behind the wall until backup arrives, around five minutes and 15 seconds after he shoots Arce.
In Jaen’s body camera footage, you’re unable to see the airsoft gun. Jaen never approaches Arce.
But footage from Officer Anna Cano shows a different perspective.
“Let me take this, put the gun down,” Cano tells Jaen.
She and Tempe police Officer David Lewis approach Arce.
“Tempe police, don’t move!” Cano shouts.
They approach Arce, and an airsoft pistol is visible under his right arm.
“He’s dead, dude,” Cano says.
After handcuffing Arce, the officers start CPR. Along with the airsoft gun, a phone and a canister of BBs sit on the ground next to him.
Once Arce is turned over, Jaen is heard on his body camera saying, “He’s just a (expletive delteted) kid.”
Jaen is heard crying.
“It’s just a (expletive deleted) toy gun.”
Fire and medical personnel arrive, and Arce is taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The remainder of Jaen’s body camera footage show him walking away from the scene and back down the alley, flanked by two officers. He mutes the audio around nine-and-a-half minutes into his video, a little more than eight minutes after he shot Arce.
Police say they won’t be releasing the video to the public out of respect for Arce’s family and due to the ongoing investigation.
At the Wednesday morning showing, Tempe police barred any cameras or recording devides.
Tempe Police Lt. Mike Hayes said he understood the “angst” when media pressed for the release of the videos, but said that it simply wasn’t possible to release the graphic, unedited content because public opinion could be swayed in an ongoing investigation.
Hayes said the department simply wanted to set the record straight by showing the media what happened.
“We’re doing this as a courtesy,” Hayes said. “Doing the public a courtesy.”
Wednesday, Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell stood behind the department.
“Everything I have witnessed demonstrates that the Tempe Police Department has been transparent and honest in the days since the tragic death of Antonio Arce,” Mitchell said in a statement. “What Tempe police offered today was another measure of transparency.”
Let me see your hands. Let me see your hands. but refuses to help aide for several minutes. Meanwhile, the lady cop approaches and confirms he is dead. Hello, seems the lady cop is more interested in doing her job than protecting herself like the shooter. This really does not look good. Even if the shooter cop is justified in shooting, you gotta follow up. We need cops who aren't afraid to do their job like the female officer who came up.
