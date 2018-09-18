TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tempe Police Department has released a picture and the name of the man they said shot and killed a man inside a car at an intersection on Monday night.
Officers said 24-year-old Matthew Joshua Uriarte shot 28-year-old Marco Antonio Hernandez inside a car while at Priest Drive and Baseline Road just before 8 p.m.
The victim's family says it was over a $100 debt. The two knew each other.
Hernandez died at the hospital.
After the shooting, Uriarte ran off and is still on the loose.
He is described as a Hispanic man, 6 feet tall, 160 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.
Tempe PD is seeking the public's assistance in locating Matthew Uriarte. If you know of his whereabouts please call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311. pic.twitter.com/YRD3JSSip2— Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 19, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.